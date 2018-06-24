Photo: Marvel Comics

New York parents are always wringing their hands about teens getting bitten by radioactive spiders, but if their kids weren’t injected with venom that caused them to obtain super powers, we wouldn’t have all these movies to look forward to, now would we? According to Deadline, Marvel Comics heroine Silk is now the latest character rumored to get her own spin-off. Sony and producer Amy Pascal reportedly have a movie in “early development” about Cindy Moon, a Korean-American high school student who, just like classmate Peter Parker, develops spider-like abilities after a run in with a radioactive arachnid.

The character, first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2014, was created by Dan Scott and Humberto Ramos. As Deadline point out, Moon, played by actress Tiffany Espensen, makes a brief appearance in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. So, yes, should those scientists put that spider in a more secure tank so it won’t bite our kids anymore? Absolutely, but in the meantime, why look a tiny, eight-legged gift horse in the mouth?