Sophia Bush Had to Smack Mark Schwahn on One Tree Hill Set

Allegations of impropriety on the set of One Tree Hill first emerged last year, and now Sophia Bush has gone public with her own details about what she experienced on set. Bush spoke out about her experiences on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, including the time she actually had to smack the show’s creator when he grabbed her. “My mom’s like a crazy Italian lady from New Jersey,” she told Cohen, “The first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my ass I hit him in front of six other producers and I hit him fucking hard. And he came back to LA and I was told years later by one of the then writers who became an EP that he came back being like ‘That fucking entitled bitch who does she think she is,’ and this very sweet man named Mike who I love and who is like a ride or die for me was like ‘Maybe you just shouldn’t touch the girls,’ and, ya know, Mark gave him the option of shut up and keep your job or get out.”

The star also spoke about the tough choice actors face in working with toxic creators, “Because this is what people don’t understand, they go ‘Oh well why don’t you just leave?’ First of all, why am I supposed to suffer and kill my own career because somebody else can’t keep their dick in their pants? Second of all, there is a whole crew that people don’t know about.”

The actress went on to point out that this is what makes projects like Roseanne particularly frustrating, “It’s the reason I am angry about Roseanne being hired back to TV at all. Two hundred people lost their jobs because she is a psychotic racist. There are people who have families, there are cameramen who are wondering how they’re going to pay their kids’ school tuition now.” Listen to the full clip below: