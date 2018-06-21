St. Vincent Dances the Night Away in ‘Fast Slow Disco’ Video

If you’re a woman looking to crowd surf at a gay leather party you better be St. Vincent, so fellow civilians, please do not try this at home. The singer’s latest video for ‘Fast Slow Disco’ finds her in the midst of a hot, sweaty dance floor filled with beefy studs who obviously have no interest in her. That is except for their polite willingness to include her in the festivities since she’s the one singing the song, after all. It’s the perfect video to kick off your Pride party this year: there’s dancing, singing, crowd-surfing, and the writhing, oh, the writhing! If you haven’t turned your A/C on yet, you’ll probably need to for this one.