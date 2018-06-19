The President’s message of empathy to his party regarding the forcible separation of children from parents: ‘Win!’ Posted by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, June 18, 2018

Americans on both side of the aisle were disgusted to learn that children of undocumented families are currently being separated from their parents and kept in cages inside migrant detention facilities. Oh, sorry, kept in chain-link pens in migrant detention facilities. Every idea has its defenders, however, and if there is one person who can get on board with the government’s current “all-baby reboot of The Shawshank Redemption” policy, it’s Trump policy advisor Stephen Miller. And then if there was a second person, it would be The Devil. Which is why Stephen Colbert had Lucifer stop by Late Show on Monday to explain why the current border separation policy is actually a good thing. You have to admit, he makes some very, very evil points.