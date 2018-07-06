As both sides reel from a White House decision that everyone seems to be mostly onboard with, Stephen Colbert hopes to get ahead of the game by guessing who President Trump will pardon next. According to the Late Show host, the recent pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old woman given a life sentence without parole for a first-time nonviolent drug crime, was most likely the result of the President’s love of power and a Kim Kardashian cameo, rather than actual justice. On the other hand, hey, this new show can’t be worse than all that other reality TV we’ve been watching this entire time.