Watch a Doll Version of Steve Carell Fight Off Nazis in the Welcome to Marwen Trailer
Get ready to dab the corners of your eyes because this one looks like it’s going to hit you right in the heart. In the Robert Zemeckis–directed Welcome to Marwen, Steve Carell stars as Mark Hogancamp, a man whose life is shattered after being beaten within an inch of his life by a group of Nazis. Mark copes with his trauma by making art out of an elaborate WWII doll village called Marwen — created outside his home — where his small soldier avatar is protected by the community’s female residents, characters that are re-creations of his real-life friends. It’s based on the true story of the real Mark Hogancamp, who was attacked in 2000 outside a bar near his home for being a cross-dresser, and who really did create the fictitious town of Marwencol, Belgium, in his backyard. Welcome to Marwen opens on November 21.
Watch Now
