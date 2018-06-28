Stream Drake’s New Album, Scorpion, Right Now

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Were Kanye’s weekly Wyoming dispatches and that casual Beyoncé and Jay-Z joint album sandwiched in between not enough for you this month? Challenge accepted: Drake’s new double album, Scorpion, has arrived, now streaming on Apple Music and Tidal, featuring Jay-Z, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and unreleased music from the late Michael Jackson and Static Major. Will it answer all our burning questions about his alleged secret baby? (Yes!) Does he “overwhelm” Pusha-T and Kanye with that supposed response track he’s been warned not to release? (Nope.) And just how many Drake tears will Rihanna get to bottle and infuse in a new Fenty product? (Infinite.) You have 25 – count ‘em again, TWENTY-FIVE – songs to get through. Go forth and investigate!

The album comes with a rather self-aware editor’s note from Drake to his haters: