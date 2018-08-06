Stream Kanye and Kid Cudi’s New Album, Kids See Ghosts, Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

It’s not just a feeling of déjá vu: We’ve been here before — a few days ago, to be exact. One week after Kanye released his latest solo album, YE, he’s back with another, joined this time by his longtime collaborator and muse Kid Cudi. Kids See Ghosts is their first collaborative album, and it’s self-titled after the newly formed duo’s moniker. The seven-track album features Pusha-T, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), and Ty Dolla Sign, and samples Kurt Cobain’s “Burn the Rain” on its final track. The album was debuted at another campfire listening party, this time in Santa Clarita, on Thursday night — because Wyoming ranches are so seven days ago — which was once again livestreamed on the WAV app, and arrived on streaming the following morning. This is the third of five planned Kanye-produced projects in one month: First was Pusha-T’s Daytona, then Kanye’s solo album, now this, and next up will be Nas and Teyana Taylor.

This post has been updated throughout.