Stream Kanye and Kid Cudi’s New Album, Kids See Ghosts, Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

It’s not just a feeling of déjá vu: We’ve been here before – a few days ago, to be exact. One week after Kanye released his latest solo album, YE, he’s back with another, joined this time by his longtime collaborator and muse Kid Cudi. Kids See Ghosts is their first collaborative album, and it’s self-titled after the newly formed duo’s moniker. The seven-track album, featuring Pusha-T and Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), was debuted at another campfire listening party, this time in in Santa Clarita, on Thursday night – because Wyoming ranches are so seven days ago – which was once again livestreamed on the WAV app. This is the third of five planned Kanye-produced projects in one month: First was Pusha-T’s Daytona, then Kanye’s solo album, now this, and next up will be Nas and Teyana Taylor. We’ll update when it hits streaming services.