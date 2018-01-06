Stream Kanye West’s New Album, YE, Right Now

Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Good Friday! Almost everything to do with Kanye West these days is seemingly sporadic and lacking thought, but not his release schedule. Kanye’s new album, YE, has arrived just like Kanye declared that it would. It features everyone from Kid Cudi to Nicki Minaj (via voice message), touches on mental health, #MeToo (particularly the Russell Simmons allegations), his wife Kim Kardashian’s loyalty, Stormy Daniels, and drugs.

This is a tight ship ‘Ye is running this release season, promising five albums across his label, G.O.O.D. Music (and Nas), within the span of a month. Up first was Pusha-T’s Daytona last week; now, the spotlight is turned to Kanye, with his self-produced, seven-song eighth album. And then it’ll be Kanye’s turn again in another week, when he and Kid Cudi release their collaborative album Kids See Ghosts. Just, you know, mark all your calender’s, set Google alerts, put sticky notes all over your desk, your bedroom, your bathroom, everywhere. Now, onto the specifics: To hear Kanye’s new album, it is premiering on the WAV app, via his listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Now go forth and chatter!