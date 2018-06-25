Making a Murderer’s Brendan Dassey Appeal Denied by the Supreme Court

Photo: MORRY GASH/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Making a Murderer’s Brendan Dassey has been rejected by the Supreme Court. On Monday, they declined a plea to hear Dassey’s appeal of his conviction for the 2007 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, which was the subject of the Netflix true-crime series. In August 2016, a Milwaukee federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction, determining that the then 16-year-old’s controversial confession was coerced. However, an appeals panel ruled in December 2017 that Dassey’s confession could be used against him; Dassey, now 28, was ordered to serve out the remainder of his life sentence in prison. The Supreme Court will not review that panel’s decision, giving no reason for their rejection. Dassey’s uncle, Steven Avery, who was also convicted for the murder, is still appealing his case. In 2016, Netflix renewed Making a Murderer for more episodes, pending further developments in the case.

