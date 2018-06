Photo: Ian Watson/Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved

TBS is not moving forward with its ensemble sci-fi comedy People of Earth after all. Variety reports that the network has canceled the single-cam show starring Wyatt Cenac after two seasons despite renewing it for a third season last year. Series creator David Jenkins first confirmed the cancellation on Twitter on Friday:

Just got word last night: TBS has cancelled People of Earth. Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness. It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let's do it again soon. Love you all. https://t.co/QViyRi0RNF — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

Season three, which is already written, will not be shot. Season two is the last season. https://t.co/MNRlecLAQJ — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

Season two of the show wrapped up its run back in September 2017. Cenac has since gone on to land his own HBO show, Problem Areas, which earned a season-two renewal last month.