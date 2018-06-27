In Assassination Nation, a group of high school girls who watch their whole town “lose its motherfucking mind” after an anonymous hacker starts distributing private information about its residents. The movie, written and directed by Sam Levinson, stars Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, and Maude Apatow, (with appearances by Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale and Bella Thorne), and this new redband trailer promises weapons, homophobia, sexism, transphobia, toxic masculinity, fragile male egos, giant frogs, and more. You can see it all come barreling at you starting September 21.