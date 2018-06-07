The Bad Times at the El Royale Trailer Stars a Lot of Hot People in a Murder Hotel
Murder hotels are so hot right now. John Wick 3 will be inviting us back to the Continental soon. Hotel Artemis, where you’ll find Jodie Foster in a lab coat patching up criminals, opens this weekend, and now we have Bad Times at the El Royale. It features an absurdly desirable cast of strangers (including Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, and Jon Hamm) who all end up at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale hotel on “one fateful night,” and at some point everything turns to hell. There’s gun-fighting and bugged rooms and two-sided mirrors and Chris Hemsworth doing an NSFW little body roll while his shirt is unbuttoned while Erivo sings over the whole thing — which actually seems like some very good times. El Royale is the directorial debut of Drew Goddard, who wrote The Martian and Cabin the the Woods, and it opens on October 5.
Watch Now
- We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
- The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
- The Americans: In Memoriam
- Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
- Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
- Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
- How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
- Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
- Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
- Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie