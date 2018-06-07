Murder hotels are so hot right now. John Wick 3 will be inviting us back to the Continental soon. Hotel Artemis, where you’ll find Jodie Foster in a lab coat patching up criminals, opens this weekend, and now we have Bad Times at the El Royale. It features an absurdly desirable cast of strangers (including Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, and Jon Hamm) who all end up at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale hotel on “one fateful night,” and at some point everything turns to hell. There’s gun-fighting and bugged rooms and two-sided mirrors and Chris Hemsworth doing an NSFW little body roll while his shirt is unbuttoned while Erivo sings over the whole thing — which actually seems like some very good times. El Royale is the directorial debut of Drew Goddard, who wrote The Martian and Cabin the the Woods, and it opens on October 5.