Cate Blanchett is arguably one of the world’s most charismatic people and Jack Black is one of the world’s preeminent stars of fantasy films for children, so there’s something for almost everyone in this trailer for The House With the Clock in Its Walls. Based on the book by John Bellairs, the movie follows a young boy named Lewis (Owen Vaccaro), who goes to live with his uncle (Jack Black) and his uncle’s associate (Cate Blanchett) in a grand old home that’s filled with magic and monsters — and also has a clock in its walls that may cause the end of the world! Much to the surprise of Lewis, his new caretakers are witches, and he’s going to have to help them stop the mysterious clock before it destroys everything. But the biggest twist of all? This tale of whimsy is directed by Eli Roth. Cross your fingers that no one turns cannibal! House opens in theaters on September 21.