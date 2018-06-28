Cate Blanchett and Jack Black Are Witches in The House With the Clock in Its Walls Trailer
Cate Blanchett is arguably one of the world’s most charismatic people and Jack Black is one of the world’s preeminent stars of fantasy films for children, so there’s something for almost everyone in this trailer for The House With the Clock in Its Walls. Based on the book by John Bellairs, the movie follows a young boy named Lewis (Owen Vaccaro), who goes to live with his uncle (Jack Black) and his uncle’s associate (Cate Blanchett) in a grand old home that’s filled with magic and monsters — and also has a clock in its walls that may cause the end of the world! Much to the surprise of Lewis, his new caretakers are witches, and he’s going to have to help them stop the mysterious clock before it destroys everything. But the biggest twist of all? This tale of whimsy is directed by Eli Roth. Cross your fingers that no one turns cannibal! House opens in theaters on September 21.
Watch Now
- History of a Meme: The T-Rex Costume
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
- How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
- Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing
- Mandy Moore on the Innate Sadness of This Is Us
- UnREAL’s Constance Zimmer on Directing Herself
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Which Queer Eye Guy Is the Biggest Control Freak About Driving?
- David Harbour Wasn’t Asked to Dance in Stranger Things 2, But He Did Anyway