In the first Unfriended, a group of high schoolers were forced to take responsibility for the role they played in a fellow student committing suicide when someone online — or something — started picking them off while during a routine group chat. Unfriended: Dark Web revisits the desktop POV framework, but this time around, pretty much all the characters are just nice people who are doing their best. That makes it even more troubling when one of them unleashes hell by digging around in the used laptop he just acquired. (He didn’t exactly buy the computer, but he didn’t steal it either.) There’s kidnapping, torture, home invasion, webcam hacking, and plenty more bad things you might already be afraid of happening to you in your daily life.