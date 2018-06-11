The Little Stranger Trailer Makes You Wonder Why Anyone Still Lives in This Scary House

By

Ruth Wilson has a way with being sinister, and for some reason, that ominous factor is dialed up even higher when she’s positioned next to a smiling Charlotte Rampling and they’re both wearing period-piece clothing. But that’s just one aspect of The Little Stranger, a new haunted-house movie from Room director Lenny Abrahamson. Based on the novel by Sarah Waters, Stranger stars Domhnall Gleeson as Dr. Faraday, who is called to the rundown manor Hundreds Hall to investigate some strange happenings. Also strange are the owners of the home, played by Rampling, Wilson, and Will Poulter. Wilson seems more foreboding than any spirit dwelling in the manor. The Little Stranger opens in theaters August 31.

Watch Now

  1. Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
  2. We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
  3. The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
  4. The Americans: In Memoriam
  5. Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
  6. Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
  7. Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
  8. How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
  9. Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  10. Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
  11. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  12. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  13. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  14. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
The Little Stranger Trailer Promises Old-Timey Haunted House
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.