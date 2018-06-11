The Little Stranger Trailer Makes You Wonder Why Anyone Still Lives in This Scary House
Ruth Wilson has a way with being sinister, and for some reason, that ominous factor is dialed up even higher when she’s positioned next to a smiling Charlotte Rampling and they’re both wearing period-piece clothing. But that’s just one aspect of The Little Stranger, a new haunted-house movie from Room director Lenny Abrahamson. Based on the novel by Sarah Waters, Stranger stars Domhnall Gleeson as Dr. Faraday, who is called to the rundown manor Hundreds Hall to investigate some strange happenings. Also strange are the owners of the home, played by Rampling, Wilson, and Will Poulter. Wilson seems more foreboding than any spirit dwelling in the manor. The Little Stranger opens in theaters August 31.
Watch Now
