Rachel Kushner’s 10 Favorite Books

Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American Life by Karen E Fields and Barbara J. Fields

Okay, so this book is really so very important. And its arguments ask to be revisited on multiple occasions. You might recall the title if you read Between the World and Me. This book is not personal like Ta-Nehisi Coates’s; it is objective and rigorous. Scholars Barbara J. Fields and Karen E. Fields explain what race is, and what it isn’t. I feel I waited my whole life to read their primer, in chapter four, on ideology — what it is, and how it works. Now I know.