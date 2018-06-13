The Nun Trailer Gives You the Origin of That Creepy Demon From The Conjuring
The meet-cute for Valak the Defiler — better known as that scary-ass nun from the Conjuring movies — came in The Conjuring 2, when it terrorized the Hodgson family. Now, as with the Annabelle sub-franchise, we will go back in time to learn the origins of the demonic holy woman. The Nun stars Taissa Farmiga as a determined novitiate on the cusp of her final vows and Demián Bichir as a priest, and together they are dispatched by the Vatican to investigate a suicide in a Romanian abbey. Bichir’s character is a haunted man, but not has haunted as this house of God filled with dark secrets! Filming apparently took place on location in Romania, as well as in Transylvania. Literally in Transylvania! That alone should give you extra creeps when everyone’s walking through stone hallways lit only by the glow of candles. The Nun opens September 7.
Watch Now
