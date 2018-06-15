The Onion Declares War on Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Remember when news broke earlier this year that Elon Musk had poached several Onion staffers for a mysterious new comedy project, then the Onion and ClickHole retaliated by publishing a ton of articles like “I Did Everything I Could To Buy ClickHole, But Their Editorial Integrity Won Out Over My Billion-Dollar Offers, And I Respect Them Even More For That (By Elon Musk)” and “Elon Musk Embarrassed After Realizing He Proposing Idea For Thing That Already Exists”? Well, another powerful tech billionaire — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — is the target of the Onion’s ire this week, and the result is deliciously and scathingly entertaining.

First there’s this article from March, which is currently the Onion’s pinned tweet:

Report: We Don’t Make Any Money If You Don’t Click The Fucking Link https://t.co/KCN50nfniV pic.twitter.com/9tQeT8YXOx — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 2, 2018

Then things started heating up yesterday with this:

Mark Zuckerberg Insists Anyone With Same Skewed Values And Unrelenting Thirst For Power Could Have Made Same Mistakes https://t.co/ridMEKzp3H pic.twitter.com/xYGDjkEehX — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

Then this:

Facebook Users Ashamed Of Criticizing Company After Seeing Heartwarming ‘Here Together’ Ad Campaign https://t.co/biP5x3bmAT pic.twitter.com/0x6t0X1Uyi — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

Followed by this:

"I know I can’t undo what I’ve done. All I can do is hope that my story will bring about the closing of this appalling facility that Mark continues to run for his own depraved amusement." https://t.co/Ksgv7iPoAJ pic.twitter.com/vDOSXwobPa — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

"I was a high-level employee at Facebook for five years, and during that time, I was responsible for burying thousands of news reports about Mark Zuckerberg’s human zoo." https://t.co/Ksgv7iPoAJ pic.twitter.com/lbKZZLiN8P — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

Yes, there’s more:

Mark Zuckerberg Recalls Coming Up With Idea For Facebook After Seeing Dopamine-Addicted Lab Rat Starve To Death https://t.co/JMFgAxK3p7 pic.twitter.com/rU5ZPkJrWq — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

There’s also a video:

6-Year-Old Explains How Messed Up It Is That Her Entire Life Has Been Put On Facebook pic.twitter.com/kIYigNBOqc — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

If you thought that was everything, you are mistaken:

Creepy Weirdo Still Stalking You On Facebook https://t.co/uX7KtS1q93 pic.twitter.com/l5W2fzoD30 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 14, 2018

Still going:

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Decision To Fly Confederate Flag At Facebook Headquarters https://t.co/TDBblHjtLq pic.twitter.com/GM2MbVJpfs — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 15, 2018

Getting darker:

‘You’re Deleting Your Account? We’ll Be Sad To See You Go,’ Says Facebook Prompt Showing User Photo Of Own Dead Body https://t.co/mrD4nwJDwe pic.twitter.com/Y3geuBb3I1 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 15, 2018

And this: “We’re not going to debase ourselves by accepting handouts from some sociopath tech bro. Do you think throwing a few million dollars at underprivileged kids absolves you of all the terrible shit you’ve done? Get real.”

$30 Million Donation From Chan-Zuckerberg Charity To Help Kids Learn To Read Returned https://t.co/3x79YXLEgD pic.twitter.com/XL44JAh83s — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 15, 2018

Zuckerberg’s baby daughter even contributed: “When you really think about it, it’s not that surprising that you got the whole idea for your big website when you were in college and wanted a way to vote on which girls you thought were pretty. If only you’d just had enough self-esteem to trust that you’d eventually marry someone nice like Mommy, then maybe all this trouble could’ve been avoided.”

"Come on, Daddy. The whole thing is so completely obvious. All you and your website do is hurt people." https://t.co/wgu72Xf9ht pic.twitter.com/YFieJSgXQT — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 15, 2018

And the most recent update:

‘We Must Protect The Pure Aryan Bloodline,’ Says Child After 9 Minutes Of Unsupervised Facebook Access https://t.co/jK8iOzKaCR pic.twitter.com/98oeE0M8sH — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 15, 2018

More articles are reportedly on the way, so the war is far from over. Keep an eye on the Onion’s Twitter page to keep tabs on what’s coming next, or better yet, go give them some clicks on their actual website — Facebook certainly won’t.