The Opposition Explains Self-Pardoning in a Way That Is Arguably NSFW

During last night’s The Opposition, Jordan Klepper took some time to celebrate Donald Trump’s first 500 days in office — or as Kellyanne Conway calls it, “500 Days of American Greatness,” aside from that whole obstruction of justice thing. “It’s true what they say about time when you’re having fun: it slows to an invigorating crawl,” Klepper said. “Usually, presidents get measured on their first 100 days, but a great man like Trump takes five times as long to show just how great he is.”

As for claims that Trump might have obstructed justice, Klepper points to recent comments by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani as well as Trump’s own tweet claiming he can pardon himself but hasn’t done anything wrong to warrant it: “Trump has elevated the office of the presidency so high that it’s currently located above the law!” Near the end of the segment, Klepper welcomes Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii to help explain — in a way that’s arguably NSFW — why Trump can, in fact, pardon himself should it become necessary. “Self-pardoning is really just about finding the right angle, legally speaking. And trust me — self-pardoning feels amazing,” Libii says. “I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s great when other people pardon you, but nothing beats closing the door, looking down at your rock-hard criminal record, and just pardoning yourself dry.”