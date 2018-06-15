Comedy Central Cancels The Opposition, But Orders New Jordan Klepper Show

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Jordan Klepper’s late-night show The Opposition is wrapping up its run on Comedy Central later this month, but Klepper will be returning with another show. According to Deadline, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper will air its final episode in just under two weeks on June 28, then development will begin on a new weekly half-hour series. The show will see Klepper doing what he did best during his Daily Show days: going “out in the field, traveling the country and speaking to people.” Tentatively titled Klepper, it is expected to debut sometime early next year in the 10 to 11 p.m. time slot. Comedy Central currently has no 11:30 p.m. nightly replacement for The Opposition (hello, The President Show!), but Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said that they are “looking at other possibilities” and “will dive into that quickly.”

According to Deadline’s report, as The Opposition’s debut season was wrapping up, Comedy Central ultimately decided it was best to move forward with another Klepper show rather than renew the cast and crew’s contracts. “The show was anticipating the Steve Bannons and Alex Joneses of the world to be front and center, and the truth is, it’s really Trump front and center,” Alterman said on the decision. “It was a combination of looking at how the landscape has changed a little bit differently from what we anticipated but also, we’ve never wavered on Jordan as talent, we’re such big believers in him, and we’ve been thinking where he is at his strongest. He is so strong in the field, being out in the real world with real people. He has done such fantastic work in his own special, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, and as a correspondent on The Daily Show.”

Opposition executive producers Trevor Noah and Stuart Miller as well as co-executive producer Kim Gamble will join Klepper on the new show, and it’s likely that other Opposition staffers will come aboard too. “I couldn’t be more proud of the staff that we have at The Opposition,” Klepper said, “and the new show is going to have people from The Opposition and the talent that we have there is going to help build this show as well.”