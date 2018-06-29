The Sorry to Bother You Cast Dishes on Their Group Texts

God bless sweet prince Omari Hardwick, who had the good fortune of not being part of a riotous group text until he joined the cast of Sorry to Bother You. In this video from Vulture’s Sundance Film Festival studio, the cast of Boots Riley’s new movie explained just how wild their group text got during filming. “We had an eternal group text going on,” Hardwick, who plays Mr. ___, told Vulture. “I had never been a part of [one] since this film. You kind of felt bad if you didn’t respond.” Tessa Thompson reports there were lots of GIFs, memes, and baby pics. “And horse dicks,” star Lakeith Stanfield confirms. Sorry to Bother You is out July 6.