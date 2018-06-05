The Stars of Broadway’s SpongeBob Make Their Own SpongeBob Memes
Just as SpongeBob memes have taken over the internet, SpongeBob the musical has won over critics — and Tony voters — on Broadway. It was time, we decided, to bring the two together. Vulture recruited SpongeBob’s Tony-nominated stars Ethan Slater (the titular sponge) and Gavin Lee (the grumpy, tap-dancing Squidward) to caption their own SpongeBob memes. The Krusty Krab is to this video as the Chum Bucket is to other content you might consume today.
Watch Now
- The Americans: In Memoriam
- Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
- Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
- Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
- How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
- Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
- Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
- Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie