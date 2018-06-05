Just as SpongeBob memes have taken over the internet, SpongeBob the musical has won over critics — and Tony voters — on Broadway. It was time, we decided, to bring the two together. Vulture recruited SpongeBob’s Tony-nominated stars Ethan Slater (the titular sponge) and Gavin Lee (the grumpy, tap-dancing Squidward) to caption their own SpongeBob memes. The Krusty Krab is to this video as the Chum Bucket is to other content you might consume today.