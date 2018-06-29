The Summer of ‘84 Trailer Is Filled With Slasher-Era Thrills

Roadkill Superstar (RKSS for short) is the heavy handed name for the Canadian directing trio of François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell. They have a deep and abiding love for ‘80s-era genre films, and for their first follow-up to Turbo Kid — a Valentine to the the action-adventure films of that decade — they’re delivering Summer of ‘84, a serial killer movie for the Stranger Things kid in all of us. This slasher throwback focuses on four friends trying to figure out who’s responsible for killing people in their town, and in addition to a dorky kid gang carrying out their own DIY murder investigation, there’s also so, so much beating synth music. Summer of ‘84 hits theaters on August 10.