Today is the day. At some point, Kanye West will get around to uploading Teyana Taylor’s album to streaming services, and we’ll be able to take a step back, breathe deeply, and listen to 35 tracks from Kanye and his G.O.O.D. Music associates as one complete body of work.

If you, like me, decided that now would be as good a time as any to revisit Kanye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts, you were probably shocked to see another Kids See Ghosts album on Spotify. Where did it come from? Why is it longer than the others? Would we be debating the merits of “Squeezing Baby, Pt. 2,” “Squeezing Sara,” and “Dance of the Champ, Pt. 2” until the end of time? Or was something fishy going on?

You will not be surprised to learn that something fishy is going on. An artist or band or something called Jamin Hero has released an album called Kids See Ghosts which now appears on the Kids See Ghosts artist page, and, as a result, is probably having the best day ever, as millions of confused people stream a bunch of demos that sound like the imaginary soundtrack for an old Playstation RPG and also sometimes digital polka.

In ye olden times, before the concept of streaming music existed, the only way to pull off something like this would be to, like, break into a Tower Records in the middle of the night, pry open the CD shrink wrap, and insert your CD into the case of a more popular album. Congrats to Jamin Hero on their big break.