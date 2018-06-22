Photo: Screengrab/AMC/AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.

After finishing up a first season based on the chilly historical novel The Terror, AMC’s TV show The Terror is morphing into an anthology series. The show will pick up with a new historical slash horror conceit for its second season. The network announced today that in season two, The Terror “will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific.” Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) created the new conceit together based on an idea from Borenstein. Woo will serve as showrunner on the new season. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment,” Woo said in a statement. “And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.” No idea why that pitch would seem so relevant right now.