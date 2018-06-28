It’s a complaint heard round the world by those unfortunately stuck in conversation with idiots: “What isn’t there a STRAIGHT pride parade?” But at last, directing those people to the nearest J Crew is no longer going to be your only option for retort. Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon invited Julio Torres and Patti Harrison onto The Tonight Show to workshop their ideas for floats that could celebrate heterosexuality, because apparently some people need that. Among their ideas are of course celebrations of ill-fitted polo shirts and pointing to each other in pictures, but almost no one ever thinks to celebrate the weird sexism at dinner parties. So, thank you, we feel seen now.