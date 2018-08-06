Photo: Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images

As a tribute to Anthony Bourdain, who died this morning at 61, the Travel Channel will air a 12-hour marathon of his show No Reservations this Sunday. The programming will start at 7 a.m., and include some of the show’s most famous episodes, like the time Bourdain visited Spain’s vaunted El Bulli restaurant, and when he toured the landscape and cuisine of Laos. The chef, TV personality, and author was found “unresponsive in his hotel room” by his friend Eric Ripert. The two were in Strasbourg, France, where Bourdain was working on an upcoming episode of his CNN show Parts Unknown.