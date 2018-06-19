This New Gotti Ad Calls Critics ‘Trolls Behind a Keyboard’

Photo: Vertical Entertainment

If by some chance you have heard of the new movie Gotti, starring John Travolta as the mythic crime boss, there’s a good chance it’s because critics panned it. Movies with a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes at least have the small distinction of infamy. The Gotti marketing team, however, isn’t going to stand by while liars and idiots — otherwise known as critics — defame the movie they’re paid to make sure you go see, opting instead to dip into the Trump playbook and call fake news on those bad reviews. Because who can you really trust? Some “trolls” pounding keyboards for a living (one of which said “I’d rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch Gotti again”), or moviegoers like yourself who allegedly “loved it,” even if that 74 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience approval score only really says that the few people who did see Gotti just “liked” it.