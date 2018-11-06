The Faces of the Tony Awards 2018

Andrew GarfieldAngels in America. Photo:  Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Nathan Lane, Angels in America. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Katrina Lindsay and Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Andrew Llyod Webber, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit. Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
John Tiffany, Sonia Friedman, Jack Thorne, Colin Callender, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Rufus Norris, Marianne Elliott, Susan Brown, Tony Kushner, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, and Jordan Roth, Angels in America Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
Orin Wolf, The Band’s Visit Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture
John Styles, The Band’s Visit Photo: Kyle Dorosz/for Vulture

