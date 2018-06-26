Casper Kelly, the mastermind behind Adult Swim’s super-viral 2014 video/4 a.m. short Too Many Cooks, has returned to the network this week with a new and equally evil creation. Titled Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough, the 20-minute short aired at 4 a.m. today, and like Too Many Cooks, it’s one of those things that’s best experienced without knowing what lies ahead. Co-created by Kelly and Nick Gibbons, the short begins with a YouTube gamer named Blair Trigger streaming the latest Final Deployment game for his subscribers, but of course, it becomes something entirely different by the time the video ends. “Is there more to life than popping fart balloons for boob-fart bucks and fart-flop gems? Sometimes I do things I don’t want to do, like I’m being controlled. I feel like if life was a video game, maybe I don’t have a good player controlling me.” Honestly, same.