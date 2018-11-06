Amazon Exec Says Transparent Could End With a Movie or ‘Limited Special’

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Prime Video

As the new head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke has to make a big decision: How should Transparent end? Four months into the Amazon job, which was left vacant when former executive Roy Price was forced to resign following sexual-misconduct accusations, Salke gave The Hollywood Reporter a bit more insight into a possible ending for Jill Soloway’s Emmy-wining drama. “Jill has a great idea about how she wants to close it,” Salke told THR. “We’re talking about, is it a full series? Is it a limited special? Is it a movie? What is it? There’s a conversation around what form best serves the creative and she wanted to spend the summer thinking about the creative and then we’re going to get together in September and talk about that.”

Soloway previously confirmed that Transparent’s upcoming fifth season will be its last, but Salke’s suggestion that the season could actually be presented as a movie — maybe like the extended farewell episode that Netflix afforded to Sense8 — or a “limited special” is a new wrinkle. Salke added that she doesn’t think that Jeffrey Tambor’s character, Maura Pfefferman, will be recast. Amazon fired Tambor from the series in February, after an investigation into sexual-harassment claims against him.