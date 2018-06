Sometimes all you need from a TV show is Kristin Chenoweth playing a woman capable of murder. In its second season, NBC’s true-crime mockumentary is doing just that, which, honestly, is a blessing upon us all. Chenoweth is Lavinia Peck-Foster, a pop-u-lahr woman about town in East Peck, who has a dead guy in the trunk of her car. All the evidence might point to murder, but that doesn’t mean she killed him! Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto) is on the case when Trial & Error returns July 19.