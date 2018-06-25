TV Land Cancels Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s Nobodies

Photo: TVLand

TV Land has decided not to move forward with Nobodies. Deadline reports that the network has canceled the Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone–produced comedy starring co-creators Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras. The series debuted last year then bounced around between TV Land and Paramount Network — it was originally slated to air its second season alongside the now-scrapped Heathers reboot — and wrapped up its second season last month. While the show’s move back to TV Land gave it a slight ratings bump, it trailed behind the numbers of TV Land’s bigger comedy series Younger and Teachers. Younger earned a season-six renewal earlier this month, while Teachers is currently airing its third season on Tuesday nights.