Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Grab your 90-Day Fiance and get Married At First Sight. We’re going to need a whole host of hot young married couples with a questionable amount of time on their hands if we’re going to do this alleged Temptation Island reboot right. According to Deadline, USA Network is reportedly in “advanced negotiations” to re-storm the beaches of the early 2000s Fox reality TV show. Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the original series featured the seductive trials and travails of four married couples, who are split up and placed with a corresponding cadre of smoking hot men or women. Once isolated, the temptation began. Temptation Island, presumably so named because the title “Cheating On Your Spouse Island” was a little too on the nose, premiered in January 2001. The third season concluded in September 2003, so hopefully we didn’t leave anybody sexy there by accident.