Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn was arrested on Sunday morning for DUI and resisting arrest. THR reports that the actor was driving a passenger in his car in the Hermosa Beach, California area — a bit south of Los Angeles — when he was pulled over by law enforcement at a roadside checkpoint at around 4 a.m. He and the passenger, who was also arrested for public intoxication, were taken to a local police station to be held, where they were released a few hours later. This would be Vaughn’s first DUI offense if charged — he was previously arrested in 2001 for partaking in a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina, a brawl of which left fellow actor Steve Buscemi stabbed. The charges were later dropped.