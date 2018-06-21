How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?

By

In Vulture’s new series, Expert Witness, we ask scientists, historians, and other professionals to give Hollywood movies a good old-fashioned fact-check.

With the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we wanted to see how the dinos that we love to watch in movies and TV shows hold up under the scrutiny of a dinosaur expert. The verdict? Well, there’s a lot of angry roaring …

Watch Now

Watch A Dinosaur Expert React to Dinosaur Movies
