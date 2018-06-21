In the early John Waters film Female Trouble, the auteur’s friend and star Divine plays teenage delinquent Dawn Davenport. Dawn flees her parents’ home after they refuse to buy her a pair of cha-cha heels for Christmas, leading her to embark on a life of crime and ill-repute. In this previously unreleased scene, which will be on the forthcoming Criterion edition of Female Trouble, we get a never-before-seen tantrum thrown by Dawn in her more tender teenage years, before she was a single mother stripping, waiting tables, and committing crimes like kidnapping and murder. The Criterion release will include a 4K restoration of the film and bonus features such as on-set footage, and new and archival interviews with Dreamlanders and crew members like Mink Stole, Pat Moran, Vincent Peranio, Susan Lowe, Mary Vivian Pearce, and more. Both the Blu-ray and DVD editions will go on sale June 26.