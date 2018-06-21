Watch Divine Throw a Tantrum in This Never-Before-Seen Female Trouble Clip
In the early John Waters film Female Trouble, the auteur’s friend and star Divine plays teenage delinquent Dawn Davenport. Dawn flees her parents’ home after they refuse to buy her a pair of cha-cha heels for Christmas, leading her to embark on a life of crime and ill-repute. In this previously unreleased scene, which will be on the forthcoming Criterion edition of Female Trouble, we get a never-before-seen tantrum thrown by Dawn in her more tender teenage years, before she was a single mother stripping, waiting tables, and committing crimes like kidnapping and murder. The Criterion release will include a 4K restoration of the film and bonus features such as on-set footage, and new and archival interviews with Dreamlanders and crew members like Mink Stole, Pat Moran, Vincent Peranio, Susan Lowe, Mary Vivian Pearce, and more. Both the Blu-ray and DVD editions will go on sale June 26.
Watch Now
