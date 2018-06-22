James Corden Cries While Paul McCartney Sings ‘Let it Be’ in a Car

When Paul McCartney joined James Corden in the Carpool Karaoke car, the two took a trip to Liverpool and down memory lane. The two stopped for a selfie at Penny Lane, passed St. Barnabas church (where McCartney was in the church choir), and visited local shops and his childhood home. On the playlist during the segment: “Hey Jude,” “Let it Be,” “Drive My Car,” “Love Me Do,” plus a brand new McCartney song. Because Carpool Karaoke is never without its costumes, when Corden pulls out a few Beatles costumes, running them by the McCartney for advice, the singer isn’t amused: “The great thing about your looks is that anyone can pull them off,” Corden says. “Carry on driving,” McCartney replies. “Just stick to polo shirts and jeans.”