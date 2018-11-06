Watch Kanye Live His Best Life on Family Feud

Many months ago, Kanye and his family went head-to-head with his in-laws on Family Feud. Last night, that episode finally aired. Naturally, Kanye — who was on Team West with Kim and three of his cousins — was in it to win it, beating Kris Jenner to the buzzer on the first question and getting the highest point answer to an awkwardly sexy poll about Steve Harvey. He heckled the Kardashians, overshared with his answers (guess why Kim and Kanye keep their bedroom door locked), and didn’t flinch once when one of Kendall’s answers dissed Trump. Team West didn’t win, but Kanye got to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing Fast Money against Kim and won $25,000 for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. And who says Kanye doesn’t smile.

Clip from Sunday’s Kardashians vs Wests episode of Family Feud 😂😂😂@kanyewest @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/nnYnRnI3zo — Kanye Source (@KanyeSource) June 7, 2018