Expert Witness: Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes

In Vulture’s new series, Expert Witness, we ask scientists, historians, and other professionals to give Hollywood movies a good old-fashioned fact-check.

Sex scenes in Hollywood are notoriously polished and, some might say, fantastical (here’s looking at you, The Shape of Water). But just how polished? Sex educators Dirty Lola and Francisco Ramirez break down the facts in some of Hollywood’s steamiest bedroom tomfoolery, including that infamous peach scene in Call Me by Your Name.