Creed II Trailer: Boxing, Babies, and, Hallelujah, Michael B. Jordan’s Arms!
It was only three years ago that Creed revived the Rocky franchise and introduced us to Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan and Michael B. Jordan’s muscles!). Now, Creed II returns with a new director (The Land’s Steven Caple Jr. has stepped in for Ryan Coogler) and a new foe: Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan (Dolph Lundgren). In this eighth Rocky installment, Adonis faces Viktor with the same team of supporting characters as Coogler’s Creed: Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, and Phylicia Rashad have all returned. See it this Thanksgiving, and look forward to another press tour of Michael B. Jordan wearing his too-tight sweaters!
