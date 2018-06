We’re a long, long way from Buckingham Palace. In Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Claire Foy (formerly seen as the poised Queen Elizabeth in The Crown) takes on the role of Lisbeth Salander, better known as the girl with the dragon tattoo — though they kind of want you to forget that previous Rooney Mara movie. Fede Álvarez is directing the movie, which is based on the first book in the Stieg Larsson series not written by Stieg Larsson. It’ll premiere November 9.