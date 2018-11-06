The Women of GLOW Deal With Newfound Fame in the Season-Two Trailer

GLOW returns to Netflix for a second season later this month, and if the new trailer released today is any indication, the titular Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will be dealing with plenty of drama both in and out of the ring. The new season will follow the ensemble cast as they produce a 20-episode season of their wrestling show, and Netflix promises that “the wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.” Plus, the trailer features Sam (Marc Maron) snorting cocaine and smashing a windshield. Check out the trailer above, and catch the rest when season two heads to Netflix on June 29.

