Into the Spider-Verse Trailer: All Your Faves Unite for a New Spider-Man Movie

By

Is there a Vulture crush that wasn’t recruited for the Sony’s first Miles Morales Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? We’ve got Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Tomlin, and Liev Schreiber. And it’s executive-produced by Lord and Miller? Okay Spider-Verse, go off! Moore stars as Miles Morales, the Brooklyn teen who’s the new Spider-Man, currently being trained by the old Spider-Man Peter Parker (Jake Johnson). Henry plays Morales’s dad, a sweetly embarrassing cop; Steinfeld is Gwen Stacy, who’s got a spidey sense of her own. Two key characters go largely unseen in this trailer: Schrieber’s villain Kingpin, and Ali as Morales’s uncle Aaron Davis (who was played by Donald Glover in the Spider-Man: Homecoming). See Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters this Christmas.

Watch Now

