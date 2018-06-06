Into the Spider-Verse Trailer: All Your Faves Unite for a New Spider-Man Movie
Is there a Vulture crush that wasn’t recruited for the Sony’s first Miles Morales Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? We’ve got Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Tomlin, and Liev Schreiber. And it’s executive-produced by Lord and Miller? Okay Spider-Verse, go off! Moore stars as Miles Morales, the Brooklyn teen who’s the new Spider-Man, currently being trained by the old Spider-Man Peter Parker (Jake Johnson). Henry plays Morales’s dad, a sweetly embarrassing cop; Steinfeld is Gwen Stacy, who’s got a spidey sense of her own. Two key characters go largely unseen in this trailer: Schrieber’s villain Kingpin, and Ali as Morales’s uncle Aaron Davis (who was played by Donald Glover in the Spider-Man: Homecoming). See Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters this Christmas.
Watch Now
- The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
- The Americans: In Memoriam
- Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
- Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
- Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
- How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
- Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
- Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
- Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie