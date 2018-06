If you start writing secret letters to all the boys you have crushes on, maybe it’s best not to let them actually slip into the mail. In To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on Jenny Han’s YA novel, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is a high-school student whose love letters get out, and cause some minor — though to her, probably totally cringeworthy — chaos. It’ll premiere on August 17 on Netflix, the new home to swoon-worthy romances.