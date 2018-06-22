Check Out the Trailer for Netflix’s First Batch of 15-Minute Stand-up Specials

Earlier this year, Netflix ordered a batch of 15-minute stand-up specials for a new series it’s calling The Comedy Lineup, and we have the first trailer right here. Taped at Atlanta’s Terminal West in February, the lineup includes these 16 comedians: Aisling Bea, Michelle Buteau, Tim Dillon, JR De Guzman, Sabrina Jalees, Janelle James, Sam Jay, Josh Johnson, Ian Karmel, Jak Knight, Matteo Lane, Max Silvestri, Taylor Tomlinson, Phil Wang, Emma Willmann, and Kate Willett. The Comedy Lineup: Part 1 includes sets from Buteau, Wang, Tomlinson, Karmel, Knight, Jay, Jalees, and Dillon. Watch the trailer above, and check out the rest when it debuts July 3 on Netflix.