Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind Premieres on HBO Next Month

If you enjoyed Dave Itzkoff’s new Robin Williams biography and are on the lookout for more on the late comedian’s life, look no further. Today HBO released the first trailer for a brand-new documentary about Williams titled Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which will be available next month. Directed by Marina Zenovich, the documentary is described as “a funny, intimate and heartbreaking portrait of one of the world’s most beloved and inventive comedians” and features interviews with Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle, Steve Martin, Dave Letterman, and more. Check out the trailer above, and watch the rest when the documentary heads to HBO on July 16.