9:31 a.m.

Widows Trailer: Viola Davis Gets a Criminal Team of Her Own

Steve McQueen’s thriller premieres November 16.

9:27 a.m.

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria Trailer: There Will Be Blood!

Suspiria warriors, unite! See it in theaters November 2.

9:00 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 Is About the ‘Delight of Seeing Women Steal Sh*t’

“You get to feel the joy and the possibility of the female experience, versus a lot of the pain that we had and have been experiencing.”

9:00 a.m.

Freddie Highmore Is America’s Top Doc

The Good Doctor star is now ABC’s No. 1 star, and he comes with zero negative side effects.

9:00 a.m.

The Best Movies of 2018 (So Far)

Including Annihilation, Black Panther, The Rider, and The Death of Stalin.

8:00 a.m.

Conan O’Brien on the Future of Conan, the Tonight Show Mess, and Boring Guests

“I’m the last man with a pompadour. Don’t I get comedy points for that?”

3:30 a.m.

Frankie Shaw Reveals Roseanne Was Initially Cast to Co-star on SMILF

Barr was eventually replaced by Rosie O’Donnell after she was forced to pull out following an injury.

12:08 a.m.

Jon Stewart Warns Samantha Bee Not to Fall for Faux Conservative Outrage

“Don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Jeremy Strong Swears That Succession Isn’t About Rupert Murdoch and His Family

“I probably can’t say that enough.”

Yesterday at 10:45 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: Crush Talk

For a pivotal episode, this strikes a weirdly blah note.

Yesterday at 10:38 p.m.

Pose Series-Premiere Recap: In My House

Ryan Murphy’s new show kicks off with three intersecting New York stories.

Yesterday at 10:07 p.m.

Oh Hey, Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Just Got Married

“Wishing all of us the good stuff!,” the OITNB actress announced on Instagram.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Billions Recap: Comp Day

The stakes for the last few episodes of the season have been raised.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Westworld Recap: Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand

The puzzle is getting easier to solve.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Our 8 Biggest Questions About This Week’s Westworld, ‘Les Écorchés’

What is Ford planning next? How many Bernard hosts were made? Who will make it to the Valley Beyond?

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: The First Time

Zach’s testimony presents some surprising new details.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Vida Recap: Eddy Unmoored

Certain truths about Eddy come to light at an event commemorating Vida.

Yesterday at 8:24 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon Stopped by Stoneman Douglas to Give This Year’s Commencement Speech

“You’re not the future. You’re the present.”

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

Big Little Lies BFFs Show Us What ‘Sisterhood Looks Like’

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley show up for each other — at the movies and on Instagram.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Anthony Bourdain on Argento’s Cannes Speech: ‘I Knew It Would Be a Nuclear Bomb’

“It was absolutely fearless to walk right into the lion’s den and say what she said, the way she said it,” he told IndieWire.